About 50 People Killed in Northern India After Bus Falls Into Gorge – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 47 people died in northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday after a bus fell into a gorge, India TV broadcaster reported.

The accident took place at around 09:00 a.m. local time [03:30 GMT] when the bus which headed from the city of Bhaun to the city of Ramnagar plunged off a mountain road into a gorge, the India TV broadcaster reported.

At least 11 people were injured and are being treated in local hospitals.

