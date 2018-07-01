Japan May Start to Use Unmanned Flying Vehicles by 2020 – Reports

According to the media outlet, the use of unmanned flying cars will help to solve the problem of traffic jams in big cities. Such vehicles may also be used for the disaster relief operations, the newspaper said.
READ MORE: Come to Mama: US Navy Developing Unmanned ‘Mothership’ to Launch Air, Sea Drones
The Japanese companies are actively involved in the work on unmanned vehicles. Last year, the Japanese authorities said that unmanned taxis may be used in the country’s capital of Tokyo during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.
All comments
Show new comments (0)