South Korea, North Korea Resume Maritime Communication Hot Line

TOKYO (Sputnik) – South Korea and North Korea resumed the maritime communication hot line in order to prevent possible incidents, local media reported on Sunday.

On early Sunday, a South Korean Navy vessel established a contact with a North Korean patrol boat, which immediately responded to the call, the Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.

The decision on resumption of the communication hot line was made during the meeting between North and South Korean high-ranking military officials in late June.

READ MORE: Seoul Regrets South Korean Media's Forced Absence at DPRK's Nuke Site Shutdown

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved within the last several months, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un having held two rounds of talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a top-level summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore, which concluded with a document, that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.