08:06 GMT +330 June 2018
    North Korean soldiers turn and look towards their leader Kim Jong Un

    CIA Claims North Korea Boosted Nuclear Production at Secret Sites – Reports

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    Asia & Pacific
    210

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US intelligence believes North Korea has been producing more nuclear fuel at undisclosed facilities in recent months despite its pledge to scrap nukes, US media reported.

    US officials familiar with intelligence assessments were reported to tell the NBC broadcaster on Friday that Pyongyang appeared to be planning to deceive the US administration to elicit more concessions.

    A man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 23, 2018
    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    US, South Korea Agree to Keep up Pressure on North Korea - US State Dept.
    The report comes amid a flurry of diplomacy between the reclusive communist state and the United States, which culminated this month in a historic meeting between their two leaders in Singapore.

    But the US Central Intelligence Agency, which has reportedly stepped up spying efforts in North Korea, alleges that production of weapons-grade enriched uranium has been increasing.

    North Korea has only one declared enrichment facility at Yongbyon, according to NBC, but sources told the broadcaster there seemed to be more than one unreported sites.

    READ MORE: Despite Summit Vow, North Korean Nuclear Facility Undergoing ‘Rapid’ Upgrade

    Trump said after his June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un there was no longer a nuclear threat from Pyongyang. Kim said in a joint declaration he was committed to full denuclearization, a prerequisite for easing sanctions on his country.

    Earlier, 38 North, a project of the Henry L Stimson Center, reported that construction work on nuclear facilities in North Korean Nyongbon Nuclear Scientific Research Center had not abated and was progressing at a "rapid pace."

