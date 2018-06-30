Maxim Names Indian Actress Priyanka Chopra 'Hottest Woman on the Planet'

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently entered Hollywood, has been named the 'Hottest Woman on the Planet' by the international men's magazine Maxim. This is the fourth time that Chopra, who is called PeeCee by her fans, has bagged this coveted position.
PeeCee is a style icon in both India and the West and to honor her, Maxim has put her on the cover of its latest edition.
"She's got the talent, she's got the brains and she's definitely got the looks, is it any surprise that after millions of fans showed their support, @priyankachopra is back to top the 2018 Maxim India Hot 100 List and grace the cover for a record-breaking fifth time, Welcome back, PC," Maxim tweeted.
Millions of fans make @priyankachopra the winner of #MaximHot100 for a record fourth time!— Maxim India (@MaximIndia) June 27, 2018
Photography:@NickSaglimbeni
Styling:
MIMI CUTTRELL/ @StarworksGroup
Make-up & Hair:
YUMIKO MORI & CAMERON RAINS/ @TheWallGroup
Production:
KEVIN SAVARESE/ @Slickforce pic.twitter.com/Pk2M4qlMPc
Priyanka's team on Twitter also shared the cover and wrote, "@ priyankachopra has carved her name on the title of ‘The Hottest Woman on the Planet' and the only woman to top the #MaximHot100 list record-breaking four times! That's in the history of Maxim across the world! Congratulations."
.@priyankachopra has carved her name on the title of ‘The Hottest Woman On The Planet’ and the only woman to top the #MaximHot100 list record-breaking four times! That’s in the history of Maxim across the world! Congratulations 😘🙌🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nzfm3ra27W— Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) June 27, 2018
Priyanka Chopra looks smoking hot on the cover of Maxim; tops Hot 100 list for the 4th time
— Bizma Gul (@BismaaGul) June 27, 2018
