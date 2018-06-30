Maxim Names Indian Actress Priyanka Chopra 'Hottest Woman on the Planet'

Priyanka Chopra, who has become an international star after her smashing debut in the American TV series Quantico, has been named the winner of "Maxim Hot 100" for the fourth time. She had earlier been given the honor in 2011, 2013 and 2016.

PeeCee is a style icon in both India and the West and to honor her, Maxim has put her on the cover of its latest edition.

"She's got the talent, she's got the brains and she's definitely got the looks, is it any surprise that after millions of fans showed their support, @priyankachopra is back to top the 2018 Maxim India Hot 100 List and grace the cover for a record-breaking fifth time, Welcome back, PC," Maxim tweeted.

​Priyanka's team on Twitter also shared the cover and wrote, "@ priyankachopra has carved her name on the title of ‘The Hottest Woman on the Planet' and the only woman to top the #MaximHot100 list record-breaking four times! That's in the history of Maxim across the world! Congratulations."

