Register
07:09 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Shepard drinks water on the dry bed of Manjara Dam, which supplies water to Latur and nearby villages in Marathwada region, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. (File)

    Indian Students Create Wash Basin That Sends Water Wastage Alert on Phones

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Many parts of India are going through an acute water crisis, with some towns even shutting down establishments like hotels and schools to combat the situation.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Amid a water crisis looming large over many urban centers in India, a group of students from a private technical college in Uttar Pradesh has displayed a technology to curb the waste of tap water. 

    The students have developed a water-saving "smart washbasin" to help conserve water. 

    READ MORE: Indian Space Agency to Teach Foreign Students How to Build Satellites

    The washbasin is designed in such a way that if a tap is leaking, an alert will be sent to a user's mobile phone, according to ANI. 

    Apart from the wastage alert, the technology also helps the basin's water to be recycled for bathing, washing utensils or for other purposes.

    "Every day, millions of liters of water are wasted because of taps being left open. We have tried tackling this problem with our innovation. Not only will it help in saving water, but also in recycling the used water," Yash Khanna, one of the students who designed the project, told ANI.

    This project is designed by Yash Khanna, along with his two classmates Tanuj Tandon and Utkarsh Gupta. The innovation has been selected in the first phase of a competition called the Smart India Hackathon- Hardware edition.

    The innovation has gathered mixed response on social media.

    ​This technology already exists in the western world and is used by homeowners. But good job by these students.

     

    Related:

    German Prof Refuses to Admit Indian Student Citing Country's 'Rape Culture'
    Student of Indian Origin Charged With Launching Cyberattacks in US
    Indian Student Builds World’s Smallest Satellite For NASA
    Indian student confesses to theft after principal canes herself
    Tags:
    smart appliances, Water Conservation, recycle, application, student, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse