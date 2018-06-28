Knife-Wielding Man Attacks School Kids in Shanghai: 2 Killed, 2 Injured - Police

The attacker, who was detained at the scene, was unemployed and angry at society, Shanghai police said.

The 29-year-old man attacked three school children and a parent with a vegetable knife around 11:30 a.m. [03:30 GMT], the Shanghai police said in a statement.

The victims have been taken to a hospital, two school kids died while a third and a parent are not in a life-threatening condition, the police noted.

#BREAKING: At least two students were killed and one injured in a knife attack outside gate of primary school in Shanghai Thursday morning. The attacker was later detained, according to local media. pic.twitter.com/Jp1ngizwi3 — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) 28 июня 2018 г.

Earlier in April, a 28-year-old man who despised children because he had been bullied at school stabbed to death seven Chinese middle school students who were on their way from classes in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

Violent crimes are often blamed on people with mental illness or who have personal grievances.

Knives are most commonly used in such attacks because gun control is extremely severe in China.