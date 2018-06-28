WATCH: Luxurious Chinese Hotel Turns Into Ruins in 10 Seconds

The Chinese government had decided to demolish the building after Yuyan officials failed to keep the business afloat and couldn't find a buyer for the hotel, according to reports.

Zhongshan Yuyan, a 22-year-old four-star hotel in Nantou, Guangdong province, China closed its doors and has been destroyed in a controlled explosion. The video with the demolition process has been posted on Chinese portal Sohu.

During the past few months, the first three floors of the historic building have been cleared, police have repeatedly informed locals that it would close the surrounding roads for half-an-hour.

The luxurious hotel with 200 rooms, shops, and restaurants has reportedly been managed poorly, which led to the government's decision to clear the place.