23:43 GMT +327 June 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look at each others before signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018

    Despite Summit Vow, North Korean Nuclear Facility Undergoing ‘Rapid’ Upgrade

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Asia & Pacific
    381

    Despite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump warming up to one another, a new report claims “improvements to the infrastructure at North Korea’s Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center are continuing at a rapid pace.”

    On Tuesday, a report published in 38 North, a project of the Henry L Stimson Center, said that construction work on nuclear facilities in Nyongbon has not abated and is even progressing at a "rapid pace."

    Trump y Kim celebran un almuerzo conjunto en el marco de la cumbre estadounidense-norcoreana.
    © AP Photo / Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd via AP
    Singapore Authorities Reveal Costs for Historic Trump-Kim Summit

    The findings, which are derived from commercial satellite imagery, "should not be seen as having any relationship to North Korea's pledge to denuclearize," authors of the 38 North report stressed.

    The report said that construction work has taken place at the uranium enrichment plant, the experimental light water reactor and the radiochemical laboratory and that modifications have been made to the 5 MWe reactor, but the researchers said they could not confirm or deny whether the 5 MWe reactor is operational.

    Despite South Korea, the North and US expanding diplomatic ties following the June 12 summit in Singapore, "the North's nuclear cadre can be expected to proceed with business as usual until specific orders are issued from Pyongyang."

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lim/The Straits Times
    Trump Prolongs Sanctions on North Korea for One More Year Despite Thaw With Kim

    Since 2009, North Korean engineers have been working on domestically made light water nuclear reactor technology. Most nuclear-powered naval vessels rely on light water nuclear reactors for their safety features. Light water reactors are cheaper to build than "heavy water" reactors, which need a specially produced, modified form of hydrogen, and are thus the preferred type of civil and transportation sources of nuclear power around the world.

    "I believe we should give exercises, major exercises, a pause to see if Kim Jong Un is in fact serious about his part of the negotiations," US Navy Admiral Harry Harris said Wednesday.

    Harris, who has been nominated by Trump to become the next American ambassador to South Korea, said "today, following the summit, we are in a dramatically different place," Yonhap news agency reported.

