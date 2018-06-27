Register
27 June 2018
    A health official prepares a vaccine injection during a revaccination program for children who were earlier given fake vaccines

    India Stops Import of Controversial Injection Oxytocin Used on Livestock

    Asia & Pacific
    Oxytocin is used widely in the dairy industry, agriculture and horticulture. Some activists also claim that the growth hormone drug has been widely misused among trafficked children to accelerate puberty among girls.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — After months of consideration, India has finally decided to completely ban the import of the growth-inducing hormone drug oxytocin from July 1 to stop its misuse in the livestock industry and farm sectors. It had long been demanded from the activists and social groups that oxytocin should be banned, as it is allegedly being widely misused in the dairy sector.

    "The drug's abuse in animals shortens their lives and makes them barren sooner," Maneka Gandhi, women and child development minister, recently said in parliament.

    ​India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through a notification, has restricted the manufacture of Oxytocin formulations for domestic use to the public sector. Only state-owned Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KAPL) has been authorized to manufacture and direct supply to the registered hospitals and clinics across the country. 

    "From 1st July 2018, no private manufacturer will be allowed to manufacture the drug for domestic use. Oxytocin in any form or name will not be allowed to be sold through retail Chemist," the notification reads. 

    Medical personnel wearing protective suits check patients at the Medical College hospital in Kozhikode on May 21, 2018
    The government has advised the registered hospitals and clinics in the public and private sectors in the country to contact KAPL and place their orders with the company, as the drug will not be available with retail chemists or any other manufacturer.

    The government has also instructed tax officials and intelligence wings to increase vigilance in border areas, as it is suspected that unscrupulous entities may attempt to smuggle Oxytocin by employing illegitimate means through Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

    Earlier, this year, the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) informed in a report that there is no scientific evidence that artificial use of Oxytocin has adversely affected the progeny of cattle and buffaloes, resulting in a dwindling of livestock. However, continuous Oxytocin use could lead to a progressive addiction and lack of response to normal let down of milk.

