26 June 2018
    President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun greets to journalists as he arrives at a news conference in Beijing January 17, 2016

    No Problem With AIIB Funding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – India

    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Asia & Pacific
    0 20

    The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a critical part of China’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative, which passes through the disputed territories of Gilgit and Baltistan. Recently at the Shangai Cooperation Organisation summit in Qingdao, India had refused to endorse the initiative due to the CPEC.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India will not oppose the funding of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through a multilateral institution like the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Indian finance minister Piyush Goyal said on the sidelines of the third annual AIIB summit in Mumbai.

    READ MORE: India's First Lithium Ion Cell Production Unit to Use Chinese Tech

    "Every multilateral bank has many dimensions and one cannot dictate which projects it must invest in, in other countries. I think we should look at how we can benefit from such engagements rather than focusing our efforts on trying to see what they should not be doing," Piyush Goyal said.

    Jin Liqun (C), the first president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), speaks to journalists during a press conference in Beijing on January 17, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    India Seeks $2.4 Billion From China-Based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    The statement is being considered significant, as the Narendra Modi-led Indian government has been critical of the $50 billion regional connectivity project that it believes infringes upon the country's sovereignty.

    Meanwhile, India has also asked the AIIB to increase it's lending by tenfold by 2020 to help the region meet its investment needs faster. Since starting its lending operation in 2016, AIIB has approved 25 projects in a dozen countries with a total financing of over $4 billion.

    "With committed capital of 100 billion dollars and a huge need for infrastructure in member countries, I take this opportunity to call upon AIIB to expand from financing $4 billion, to $40 billion by 2020 and $100 billion by 2025," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the opening ceremony of the third annual AIIB meeting in Mumbai.

    READ MORE: Chinese Envoy Proposes Joint Action by India, China to Counter US Protectionism

    Despite the rivalry between China and India, New Delhi has received the largest share of funding by Beijing-based AIIB so far — about $1.3 billion.

    China has a 31 percent stake in AIIB, while India, the second-largest shareholder, has 8 percent of the voting rights.

