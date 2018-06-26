Shocked Indian Family Discovers More Than 100 Baby Cobras in Their House (VIDEO)

A family in India has not been able to recover from the shock of waking up one morning to the sight of more than 100 baby cobras nestled alongside dozens of unhatched eggs. The frightening video has gone viral on the social media, inviting comments from equally shocked viewers.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Bijay Bhuyan, an agricultural laborer from Shyampur village in Bhadrak, Odisha, says that when his family went to sleep on the night of June 22, they had not imagined waking up to a nightmare. Bhuyan and his daughter first sighted two baby cobras crawling on the floor. Alarmed, they called in forest department officials who rushed to their house along with snake catchers.

Suspecting there could be more to what caught their eyes, the officials dug open the flooring only to discover a whole bunch of baby snakes bundled up together and eggshells scattered here and there, according to Kalinga TV. The baby cobras are said to have been 2-3 days old when discovered.

"The forest officials continued their search and found two adult cobras and scores of unhatched eggs within 24 hours of the incident at Paikasahi village", the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bhadrak, Amlan Nayak told media, elaborating on the incident.

READ MORE: 'Til Death Do Us Part: Snake Bites Man, Man Bites Wife So They’ll Die Together

The officials are now combing the area for more cobras, as they are considered the world's most venomous snakes. Officials have suggested that the rescued baby cobras would be rehabilitated in their natural habitat in the Hadagarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Odisha. But villagers are too shocked to respond.