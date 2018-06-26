Japanese Foreign Ministry Setting Up Division to Monitor North Korea Situation

"Because of the need for increased cooperation with South Korea in a number of areas, and due to the raised importance of making decisions on the North Korean issue, on July 1, the Northeast Asia Division, which supervised the relations with South Korea and North Korea, will be divided into the first and the second divisions. The first division will be in charge of South Korean issues, while the second division [will monitor] the situation in North Korea and relations between North Korea and Japan," the ministry said in a statement.
Moreover, earlier in June, Kim held a historic summit with US President Donald Trump, during which the parties also stressed the need to denuclearize North Korea.
READ MORE: North Korea Sends Soldiers' Remains Home, Calls on US to Honor Agreements
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has also expressed his willingness to hold direct talks with Pyongyang. The Japanese side is seeking, among other things, to resolve the issue concerning Japanese nationals that were abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.
