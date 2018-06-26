Road Caves in Taking Down Dozens of Cars in Mumbai (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A portion of a wall at an apartment complex in south Mumbai collapsed Monday morning following heavy rain and it further led to a road caving in and taking down at least 20 parked cars.
Visuals from the 32-story Lloyds estate in Wadala's high-profile Antop Hill show several cars buried or stuck in debris.
The residential complex houses senior lawyers, judges and top businessmen of Mumbai. No person was hurt reported the civic body of Mumbai, BMC.
Residents told PTI that unregulated construction activities in the neighborhood had weakened the wall. Construction work next door reportedly weakened the boundary wall of the parking area, which collapsed in the rain, residents told the news agency.
Mumbai's monsoon misery returns with heavy rainfall causing road to cave in and water logging at several places #ITVideo— India Today (@IndiaToday) June 25, 2018
For more videos: https://t.co/Nounxo6IKQ pic.twitter.com/skuEoSZdxm
