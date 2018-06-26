Road Caves in Taking Down Dozens of Cars in Mumbai (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Dramatic visuals of several cars stuck in the debris of a landslide in India’s commercial capital Mumbai have gone viral on social media, triggering public anger against the civic authorities for allegedly allowing unregulated construction activities.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A portion of a wall at an apartment complex in south Mumbai collapsed Monday morning following heavy rain and it further led to a road caving in and taking down at least 20 parked cars.

Visuals from the 32-story Lloyds estate in Wadala's high-profile Antop Hill show several cars buried or stuck in debris.

The residential complex houses senior lawyers, judges and top businessmen of Mumbai. No person was hurt reported the civic body of Mumbai, BMC.

© Photo : Puneet Singh Road Caves in Taking Down Dozens of Cars in Mumbai

Residents told PTI that unregulated construction activities in the neighborhood had weakened the wall. Construction work next door reportedly weakened the boundary wall of the parking area, which collapsed in the rain, residents told the news agency.