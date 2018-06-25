Register
21:08 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in bids fairwell to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he leaves after their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House on May 26, 2018

    Both Koreas Hold Military Talks to Mark 68th Anniversary of Korean War

    © REUTERS / The Presidential Blue House
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - North and South Korea held negotiations on Monday, which marks the 68th anniversary of the Korean War of 1950-1953, to restore military communication channels between the two countries.

    The war ended with the sides signing an armistice agreement, but no peace treaty has ever been signed.

    Restoration of Military Contacts

    Monday’s colonel-level talks, held at a border checkpoint in Paju, were the first military meeting in seven years. The South Korean delegation was led by Army Col. Cho Yong-geun, while Col. Om Chang Nam headed the North Korean delegation.

    READ MORE: North Korea Sends Soldiers' Remains Home, Calls on US to Honor Agreements

    The talks focused on the restoration of military telephone and fax lines in the east and the west of the buffer zone separating the two Koreas to avoid incidents that could potentially result in escalated tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

    The eastern communication line was established in 2003 and blocked in 2011 due to rising tensions. The line was completely cut off in 2013 after a forest fire.

    Cancellation of Military Drills

    According to reports from Seoul, South Korea is planning to halt its annual exercise in the disputed area of the Yellow Sea.

    A propaganda poster blaming U.S. and hostile countries' sanction is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 17, 2017. The poster reads: Our answer!
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Anti-US Propaganda Disappears From North Korea – Reports
    In November 2010, North Korean artillery hit the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong, killing two South Korean servicemen and injuring 17 others. The incident is believed to have been sparked by South Korea’s military drills in the area.

    Last week, following US President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, South Korea and the United States announced the suspension of their annual military drills — the Ulchi Freedom Guardian. In addition, Seoul later halted its Taegeuk exercise.

    Revival of Economic Projects

    South Korea will also start a series of talks with its neighbor this week on bilateral economic projects in the forestry and railway industries in a follow-up to the summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April, South Korea's Unification Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

    "Through the meetings on rail, road and forestry cooperation, we will lay the foundation for the development of a long-term relationship between the South and the North, for the sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula by faithfully discussing ways to implement the Panmunjom Declaration," the statement read.

    According to the ministry, the negotiating teams from both sides will be headed by deputy ministers for transport and environmental protection.

    Red Cross Talks

    Seoul has begun selecting candidates to take part in the reunion of families which were separated during the Korean War. The reunion is expected to be held in August, with some 100 family members attending from each side, according to media reports.

    READ MORE: Pentagon 'Indefinitely Suspends' Troop Exchange Program with South Korea

    The agreement to hold the reunion was reached at Red Cross Talks on humanitarian issues on June 22.

    Korea was split in two after World War II in 1945, ending the 35-year colonial rule of Japan. After the Korean War, over 60,000 families were separated.

    The latest family reunion took place in October 2015.

    Closer Sports Cooperation

    On Monday, following an agreement reached between representatives of the two Koreas on June 18, South Korea’s Sports Ministry said that four basketball games between the two nations would be held in Pyongyang on July 4-5.

    A South Korean delegation of 100 people will travel to the North Korean capital. According to the Yonhap news agency, this will be the first basketball game between the two sides in 15 years.

    In February, North Korean athletes participated in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. The two Koreas marched under a single flag.

    68th Anniversary of Korean War

    North Korea invaded the South on June 25, 1950, following a series of clashes along the border. That same year, the United Nations, with the United States as the leading force, joined the war to support South Korea, while the Chinese People's Volunteer Army (CPV) entered the war on the side of North Korea.

    (File) Participants are guided during an evacuation drill simulating a North Korea ballistic missile attack in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
    © AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi
    Japan Suspends Evacuation Drills Against Possible North Korean Threat - Official
    The armistice was signed in 1953 between military commanders from China and North Korea on one side, and US-led UN command on behalf of the international community. South Korea was not a signatory to the armistice.

    The historic Kim-Moon summit on April 27 marked a new stage in inter-Korean relations. The two leaders signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and proceeding with reunion programs for separated Korean families.

    Related:

    Trump: North Korea Has Eliminated 4 of Its "Huge Objects" for Nuclear Tests
    Russia, China ‘Don’t Want US to Take Over North Korea’
    South Korean President: 'War Is Over' for Korean Peninsula, US
    Tags:
    war, talks, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse