Messi Fan's Body Fished Out of River After Argentina's Loss - Reports

Dinu Alex left a suicide note saying he was going to end his life, devastated by Argentina's World Cup loss to Croatia. Internet users are grieving over the tragic loss, paying their respects on Twitter.

According to The Times of India, Dinu Alex, a thirty-year-old accountant from the Indian village of Armanoor in Kerala State, was crazy about Argentine Star Lionel Messi. The die-hard fan went missing in the River Meenachil on Friday. He was last seen watching Argentina's World Cup match against Croatia, which ended with a crushing 3-0 defeat for Messi's side.

Fire and Rescue personnel launched a nearly 50-hour-long search operation to end up finding Dinu's body in the river at Illikkal village.

Dinu left a handwritten suicide note in the bedroom, making it apparent that he was taking the step, not being able to get over the shock after his favorite player's shocking loss. "Nothing is left for me to see in this world. I am leaving… Nobody is responsible for my death," reads the note, written in Malayalam.

People across the world took to Twitter to pay tribute to the ardent fan.

Football can be an indispensable part of our life, but it’s not LIFE.

This is really saddening.

Such a sad story.

Football is nothing in the great scheme of life.

