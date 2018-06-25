Singapore Authorities Reveal Costs for Historic Trump-Kim Summit

The Singaporean government has spent nearly $12 million on hosting the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

“The actual cost incurred by the Singapore Government is approximately 16.3 million [Singapore dollars], the biggest component of which was on security,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci Kim: 1, Trump: 0 Say Experts as Dust Settles After Singapore Summit

By hosting the summit, Singapore has supported international efforts to bring peace to the Korean peninsula, the ministry noted.

Earlier in the month, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that his country will spend an estimated 20 million Singapore dollars (almost $15 million) on hosting the political event.

Trump and Kim met in Singapore on June 12 and issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.