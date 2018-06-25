Singapore Authorities Reveal Costs for Historic Trump-Kim Summit

“The actual cost incurred by the Singapore Government is approximately 16.3 million [Singapore dollars], the biggest component of which was on security,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Earlier in the month, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that his country will spend an estimated 20 million Singapore dollars (almost $15 million) on hosting the political event.
Trump and Kim met in Singapore on June 12 and issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.
