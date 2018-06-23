Register
04:12 GMT +323 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier (File)

    China Takes Major Step Toward Goal of Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    160

    China is seeking to follow in Russia’s footsteps by creating a nuclear-powered icebreaker ship, and military analysts have already begun to wonder if it’s a sign Beijing is inching closer to creating a nuke-powered aircraft carrier.

    A Chinese document requesting bids from industry for a nuke-fueled icebreaker has spurred discussion about the development being a natural step toward the development of a nuclear-powered carrier.

    ​"This is China's first nuclear powered ship, which is of great significance to China's development of nuclear-powered vessels," China's Global Times reported Friday.

    "The ship's nuclear power unit is huge and can be applied to a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, once updated, so it can be seen as a preparation for the aircraft carrier," the Global Times report noted.

    Russia's Taymyr icebreaker is powered by nuclear reactors, a technological feat reserved for the most sophisticated developers in the world.

     

    По пути к Диксону нам встретился «Таймыр» — атомный ледокол, предназначенный для проводки судов в устья сибирских рек. Огромная махина. Ещё на подступах к нам лёд начал дрожать. А когда подошёл, то было настолько круто, что и словами сложно описать! #Енисей #Ледокол #АтомныйЛедокол #РосАтомФлот #РосАтом #Таймыр #Диксон #экспедиция #пропутешествия #rgoexpo #toyota #toyotarus #возможностьпроявитьсебя #redfox #redfoxoutdoor For licensing or usage, please contact licensing@viralhog.com

    A post shared by Anton Panov (@oper_11) on Jan 16, 2018 at 2:20am PST

     

    The US Navy's Nimitz- and Ford-class aircraft carriers are powered by nuclear energy, too. France's Charles de Gaulle carrier is the only non-American carrier featuring nuclear energy generation processes on board the ship.

    As reported by Sputnik International News in February, Beijing aims to field a nuclear-powered carrier of its own by 2025. China's ambition is to have four carrier groups operating with the People's Liberation Army-Navy by 2030. The Liaoning recently became the lead ship of the PLA-N's first combat-capable carrier strike group.

    Related:

    China Reveals How Many Fighter Jets the New Aircraft Carrier Can Dock
    China’s First Aircraft Carrier to Open for Tours in Near Future
    China to Start Trials for First Domestically Built Aircraft Carrier - Reports
    Rising Tensions: China Confirms Aircraft Carrier Drills Near Taiwan (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    icebreakers, Liaoning, aircraft carrier, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse