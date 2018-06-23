Register
05:54 GMT +323 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing

    China's Economy Heads Toward High-Quality Development

    © AFP 2018 / WANG ZHAO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    130

    China has made new achievements on its way to high-quality economic development as indicated by economic data released in May. Since the beginning of 2018, the Chinese economy has maintained stable performance with good momentum for growth.

    The country’s macro economy is shown to be developing in a stable manner. The country’s GDP, for example, has kept a growth rate between 6.7% and 6.9% for 11 consecutive quarters. As a result of deepening structural reform, The utilization rate of industrial capacity by enterprises above designated size reached 76.5% in the first quarter of 2018, 0.7% higher than the previous year. In addition, the unemployment rate in urban areas dropped by 0.1% to 4.8% on both a yearly and monthly basis.

    Chinese and US flags. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    China Ready to Boost US Imports to Avoid 'Hurdles' for Global Economy to Recover
    Micro economy in the country has also been growing steadily. Indicators including the total electricity consumption and volume of railway freights kept growing, reflecting the continuous expansion of Chinese enterprises.

    By mid-March, the number of market entities in China had exceeded 100 million, over 31 million of which were enterprises.

    From January to April of this year, the total profit of enterprises above designated size increased by 15 percent, thanks to a series of beneficial tax policies which have lowered the cost of real economy and injected more energy to push forward the transformation and upgrading of the country’s economy.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, April 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Madoka Ikegami/Pool
    China-Russia Trade May Exceed $100Bln Due to Russian Economy's Recovery - China
    Along with the vigorous development came an enhanced confidence of the market. The entrepreneur confidence index climbed to 75.8% in the second quarter, up from 74.2% in the first three months of 2018, according to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). By the end of May, Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in manufacturing sector had stayed above the threshold of 50.0 for 23 consecutive months.

    China’s economy fundamentals have stayed positive thanks to resilience and having enough room to maneuver, said Du Feilun, director of the situation analysis department at the Macro Economic Research Institute under the National Development and Reform Commission of China.

    With solid foundations and enormous potential for sustainable development, China’s economy will continue to rise amid dynamic and balanced development.

    This article was originally published in en.huanqiu.com

    Related:

    China Ready to Boost US Imports to Avoid 'Hurdles' for Global Economy to Recover
    'Many in the US Feel Deep Angst About China's Economy' - Professor
    China's Central Bank Weighing More Stimulus to Support Economy
    China’s Pledge to Open Economy Not Indication of Concession in Trade Row with US
    Tags:
    stability, development, economy, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse