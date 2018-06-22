Woman Slips Into 500ft Gorge While Taking Selfie in India’s Matheran

Sarita Rammahesh Chouhan, 33, from Delhi was trying to take a photograph of herself with the Louisa Point in the background when a strong gust of wind startled her and she lost her balance.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – A woman vacationing with her family in Matheran, a popular hill station near India's financial capital Mumbai, fell into a 500-foot gorge while she was attempting to take a selfie, according to local media reports.

READ MORE: Caught on Camera: Wild Bear Mauls Selfie-Crazy Cab Driver to Death [VIDEO 18+]

According to police, family members went to Louisa Point around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and all of them started clicking selfies and photos. However, while taking a selfie, the woman slipped and fell into the deep valley.

Woman dies after falling into valley at Matheran while taking selfie https://t.co/rw4QD2OQH8 pic.twitter.com/mZaqvXuVoe — Afternoon Voice (@Afternoon_Voice) June 20, 2018

​Police recovered her body from the valley at midnight with the help of a local group, media reported.

READ MORE: Fatal Frame: Man Falls Off Waterfall While Posing for Photo [VIDEO 18+]

India accounts for almost half of the total selfie-deaths in the world. On Monday, two tourists drowned in the sea at popular beach destination Goa while taking selfies. On June 19, a man plunged to his death while taking a selfie at the Gokak Waterfall in the southern state of Karnataka. On June 16, a 12-year-old boy fell into the sea and drowned while taking a selfie at Mumbai's Marine Drive.