11:07 GMT +322 June 2018
    (File) Participants are guided during an evacuation drill simulating a North Korea ballistic missile attack in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018

    Japan Suspends Evacuation Drills Against Possible North Korean Threat - Official

    © AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi
    Asia & Pacific
    TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese authorities have decided to postpone civilian evacuation drills they started last year while North Korea was testing its missiles near Japanese islands, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, citing the results of the Washington-Pyongyang summit.

    "It is important to insist on the strong implementation of the UN Security Council sanctions [against Pyongyang] in line with the results of the North Korean-US summit. In view of the latter, we, in cooperation with the local population, postpone civilian [evacuation] drills. In addition, we will pay special attention to the J-Alert emergency warning system and the work on the plan of actions in case of [a possible missile flight and] fall of missile debris," Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.

    The drills, which were to be held later this year, have been suspended in nine prefectures. They were earlier carried out in two prefectures.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump: North Korea Has Eliminated 4 of Its "Huge Objects" for Nuclear Tests
    On June 12, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Singapore where they issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.

    The North Korean leader said he was ready to denuclearize and signed a corresponding agreement with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the inter-Korean summit in April.

    In May, North Korea, in a gesture of goodwill, blew up three test mines at the Punggye-ri nuclear site, as well as destroyed security checkpoints and other facilities.

    Japan launched its civilian evacuation drills last year after North Korea started carrying out its missile tests and announced the successful test of its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICMB).

