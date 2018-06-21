Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look at each others before signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018

    South Korean President: 'War Is Over' for Korean Peninsula, US

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Asia & Pacific
    120

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea is taking real efforts to achieve full denuclearization, the war is over now for South Korea, North Korea and the United States, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday.

    "North Korea is taking real steps toward complete denuclearization, shutting down sites for nuclear tests and missile launches. The Republic of Korea and the United States are responding with measures to reduce military pressure against the North, declaring a moratorium on joint drills. The war is over now for the South and the North of Korea and the United States, and we are moving toward peace and cooperation," Moon told the Russian lower house.

    The South Korean president named the cooperation with Russia as a crucial factor needed to achieve peace on the Korean peninsula.

    "Cooperation with Russia is a cornerstone en route to achieving peace on the Korean peninsula and prosperity in northeastern Asia, and my efforts are aimed at that," he said in a statement in the Russian State Duma.

    READ MORE: Top US Diplomat Reportedly Joked About Killing Kim Jong Un, Both Laughed

    World cities. Pyongyang
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    N Korea Yet to Submit List of Delegates to Talks on Reunions to Seoul - Reports
    The statement followed the June 12 joint statement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un signed after a long-awaited historic summit in Singapore. The document stipulates the restoration of the US-North Korean relations, denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula, and recovery of the remains of prisoners of war and soldiers who went missing in action during the Korean War. Apart from that, President Trump agreed to halt "war games" jointly conducted with South Korea, which served as another source of tensions between them and DPRK.

    READ MORE: Kim Meets With Xi Amid Surprise Visit to China, Week After Singapore Summit

    Addressing the results of the negotiations, Trump said North Korea's denuclearization process would be starting "very quickly," while the North Korean leader stated, that the world was about to see "a major change."

