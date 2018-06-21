Russian Firm Offers Smart Fencing Technology to India for Border With Pakistan

With an eye on the Indian government’s smart fencing project along the 2900 km border with Pakistan, one of the world’s most controversial and vulnerable borders, India’s Core Energy Systems has entered into a technical collaboration with Russia’s Niriket - a subsidiary of ROSATOM.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Nikiret — a subsidiary of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation- ROSATOM has agreed to provide critical technology of Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) to India- based CORE Energy Systems. The partnership will explore opportunities in the Indian government's Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) project.

The contract was signed by Vadim Pervuninskikh, director of NIKIRET (a branch of production company ‘Start', a subsidiary of ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation) and Nagesh Basarkar, Chairman and MD of India's CORE Energy Systems.

"We are vying for a share in CIBMS once the Indian government finishes the two pilot projects of 5.5km and 5.3km stretches along the border in Jammu, which are likely to be completed in the next two months. The bids could be opened up in October once the pilot project is completed to fence the entire border of 2900 km. We have procured sensors from Rosatom subsidiary," Basarkar said.

CIBMS is an integration of a number of gadgets and sensor technologies that will alert border guarding forces about the movement in the water, on land and in the air. The technical equipment uses sensors, detectors, cameras, ground-based radar systems, micro-aerostats, lasers as well as existing equipment for round-the-clock surveillance. According to Chief Executive of CORE Energy Systems Pranay Kumar, the systems will be manufactured in India with the transfer of technology from Niriket.

"CIBMS is a smart fencing project to identify and protect infiltration and secure the border. The systems will be indigenously developed and implemented by sourcing variety of sensors in technological collaboration with Nikiret," Pranay Kumar told the media.

The Indian government first contemplated the use of high-tech solutions for border security in 2012 when it released an Expression of Interest (EoI) for CIBMS. However, the government did not move forward on this proposal till 2015-16 when terrorists started to attack India's military and air base stations along the border with Pakistan. After a series of attacks, the Narendra Modi government finally approved a five-layer elaborate plan in 2016 to stop infiltration on the 2900-km western border with Pakistan. CCTV cameras, thermal imagers and NVDs, BFSRs, underground monitoring sensors, and laser barriers will be placed along the border to track all movement from the other side.