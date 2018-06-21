Kolkata to Host India’s first Cafe Run by HIV+ Teens

Social worker Kallol Ghosh’s search for a space yielded only ‘no’ from most of the Kolkata residents who rejected the idea of an enterprise run by the HIV+ youths. But he remained undeterred in the resolve to properly rehabilitate the youths to whom he is the only anchor.

New Delhi (Sputnik): It took six months for Kallol Ghosh and his team to search for a place to start a cafe that aims to employ only HIV+ teenagers. Finally, they found a space in a garage in the Jodhpur Park area of Kolkata to start the dream mission to beneficially employ ten HIV+ youths.

READ MORE: ‘Functional Cure’: Hong Kong Team Announces New Universal HIV Antibody

While everyone else refused to lease their property for the cafe, it was Indrajyoti Dasgupta, an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Kolkata who offered his space to the enterprising teenagers.

Café-Positive, a unique cafeteria to be owned and run by 10 #HIV positive teenagers in Kolkata. All of the teenagers were abandoned by their families when they were declared HIV-positive during childhood. #CafePositive is expected to open up for customers from 14th July. pic.twitter.com/7qpWMnyxdT — Hi Tours (@hitours) June 21, 2018

"I was initially a bit hesitant to offer my garage space as it is much smaller than what they were looking for. But after learning that they had failed to manage any space in over six months, I told them to start their business from here. This can be the beginning from where they can spread their wings. I am happy to be a part of this noble initiative," Indrajyoti told the media.

READ MORE: Popular Dating App in Hot Water for Allegedly Divulging Users' HIV Status

The teenagers who will be running the cafe all belong to ‘Offer India' — an NGO run by Kallol Ghosh. They were provided education, skill training and boarding facility by the NGO. The cafe will be flung open to the general public in Kolkata from July 14.