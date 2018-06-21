Register
15:02 GMT +321 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015

    Indian PM Narendra Modi: 'Yoga is the Biggest Unifying Force in the World'

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Greeting yoga enthusiasts across the world on International Day of Yoga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that yoga has become the biggest mass movement and it has shown the world the path from illness to wellness.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Leading an enthusiastic crowd of around 50,000 people in the hill-town of Dehradun, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the practice of yoga as a unifying force.

    "Yoga has emerged as the biggest unifying force in the world," Modi said leading the main event to mark the fourth International Day of Yoga at the campus of the National Forest Research Institute in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

    The United Nations had unanimously declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vouched for the effectiveness of the ancient Indian health discipline during the 2014 UN General Assembly.

    ​Leading the yoga session in Dehradun, the  Indian Prime Minister declared "From Dehradun to Dublin, Shanghai to Chicago, Jakarta to Johannesburg, yoga has become a positive influence in the lives of millions."

    ​Apart from Prime Minister Modi, various union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad participated in yoga events in Lucknow, Nagpur, Chennai, Rudraprayag, Hajipur, and Patna respectively. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu led the event in India's financial capital Mumbai.

    ​Personal of the Indian Navy participating in Malabar military exercises with the Japanese and US navies off Guam in the Pacific Ocean performed yoga on board the warships, according to PTI. 

    ​Meanwhile, Rajasthan, the western state of India witnessed a new world record of conducting largest yoga session by renowned Indian Yoga Guru, Baba Ramdev where more than 100,000 people performed yoga simultaneously.  The yoga session was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, ministers along with the officials of the Guinness World Records.

     

    Related:

    India's Soft Power: Yoga Day Witnesses Enhanced Participation Globally
    Mighty Mommies: 1,632 Pregnant Women Set Guinness Yoga Record in India
    India Gears Up to Celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21
    Spiritualism Sells: India to Relax Visa Rules to Attract Yoga Enthusiasts
    Tags:
    acceptance, well-being, global, yoga, unity, world record, Guinness World Records, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse