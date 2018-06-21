N Korea Yet to Submit List of Delegates to Talks on Reunions to Seoul - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – South Korea has already provided its list of participants in the upcoming meeting to the North, the ministry said, according to Yonhap news agency.

Pyongyang has not yet shared with Seoul the list of delegates who will participate in the upcoming Red Cross meeting, during which the issue of family reunions, those separated since the 1950-1953 Korean War will be discussed, media reported, citing South Korea's Unification Ministry.

The meeting on humanitarian and reunification issues will be held on Friday on Mount Kumgang in North Korea.

The South Korean delegation will cross the North Korean border later on Thursday and leave for the Red Cross meeting venue early on Friday, the news outlet added.

The event will be a follow-up meeting to implement the agreements , reached by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their landmark summit in the truce village of Panmunjom in late April.

Apart from the agreement to settle humanitarian issues between Seoul and Pyongyang, the summit declaration, signed by the two leaders, reiterates their goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, and reach a formal end of the Korean War in the near future.