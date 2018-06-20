India, Japan to Synergize 'Indo-Pacific Strategy' and 'Act East Policy'

New Delhi (Sputnik) – India and Japan have agreed to synergize Japan's "Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy" and India's "Act East Policy" and to work together towards a common goal of a free and open sea as well as the stability and prosperity of the region.
The agreement was concluded during the fifth India-Japan 2+2 vice-ministerial level talks.
READ MORE: Shinzo Abe, Kim Jong-un May Meet in Vladivostok on Sidelines of EEF – Reports
The two sides discussed maritime security, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping operations apart from regional and international issues of mutual interest during the talks.
"Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of India-Japan relations and discussed issues having an overlapping foreign policy and security dimensions of India-Japan cooperation and consultations," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
Through this dialogue, a fundamental understanding was reached that, under the current geopolitical situation Japan-India cooperation is becoming increasingly indispensable.
READ MORE: Japan-US Drills to Continue Amid US-S.Korean Exercises Freeze – Defense Minister
The meeting was co-chaired by India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Defense Secretary Sanjay Mitra along with Takeo Mori, Japan's Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Ro Manabe, Vice-Minister of Defense for International Affairs.
All comments
Show new comments (0)