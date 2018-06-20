Register
15:06 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Indian navy person stands guard on board war ship Godavari during its decommissioning at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015

    India, Japan to Synergize 'Indo-Pacific Strategy' and 'Act East Policy'

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India and Japan have reaffirmed their common desire to build on the strong foundations of bilateral cooperation and exchanges in order to forge a mutually beneficial relationship.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – India and Japan have agreed to synergize Japan's "Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy" and India's "Act East Policy" and to work together towards a common goal of a free and open sea as well as the stability and prosperity of the region.

    The agreement was concluded during the fifth India-Japan 2+2 vice-ministerial level talks.

    READ MORE: Shinzo Abe, Kim Jong-un May Meet in Vladivostok on Sidelines of EEF – Reports

    The two sides discussed maritime security, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping operations apart from regional and international issues of mutual interest during the talks.

    "Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of India-Japan relations and discussed issues having an overlapping foreign policy and security dimensions of India-Japan cooperation and consultations," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

    Narendra Modi
    © AFP 2018 / Munir uz ZAMAN
    India Continues to Oppose Chinese BRI
    The countries also discussed regional issues such as East Asia including the issue of North Korea, as well as the emerging geopolitical scenario in South Asia as a whole.

    Through this dialogue, a fundamental understanding was reached that, under the current geopolitical situation Japan-India cooperation is becoming increasingly indispensable.

    READ MORE: Japan-US Drills to Continue Amid US-S.Korean Exercises Freeze – Defense Minister

    The meeting was co-chaired by India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Defense Secretary Sanjay Mitra along with Takeo Mori, Japan's Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Ro Manabe, Vice-Minister of Defense for International Affairs.

    Related:

    Upping the Ante: China Fears Drive Sharp Spike in Japan, India Military Spending
    Japan’s ShinMaywa to Build US-2 Amphibious Aircraft in India
    India, Japan Plan to Jointly Explore the Moon
    India Joins Quadrilateral Dialogue Meeting With US, Australia & Japan
    Tags:
    bilateral cooperation, foreign policy, security, geopolitics, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, India, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse