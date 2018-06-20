Money Tastes Good: Rats Shred About $17,600 in Indian ATM (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The police said rodents were behind the ATM incident as they probably entered the machine through a hole for wiring, the Hindustan Times reported.
"The remains of a rat were found among the shredded notes. We have not found the involvement of any bank official or any outsider," Tinsukia's additional superintendent of police Prakash Sonowal said adding that the bank employees had managed to save another Rs 17,10,000 ($25,000) left in the ATM.
Yes! The rat did a fine job of making a very expensive nest worth 12 lakhs pic.twitter.com/SglTeV1Xum— Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) 18 июня 2018 г.
The photos and videos of the shredded notes inside the ATM have gone viral on Twitter.
Really Size doesn’t matter!! What a rat this is! Rat-bitten bank notes worth Rs 12 lakh 38 thousand. Torn notes and dead rat found inside ATM in Tinsukia Assam. Rat found dead before little one could bite remaining Rs 17 lakh 10 thousand. pic.twitter.com/3Omns7gAZH— Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) 18 июня 2018 г.
— Akin (@AkinLynooo) 20 июня 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)