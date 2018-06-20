Death Toll in 6.1 Earthquake in Japan Rises to 5, Almost 400 Injured - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The number of those killed in the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that recently hit western Japan, particularly the Osaka prefecture, has risen to five people, while 395 others have suffered various injuries in the disaster, the NHK broadcaster reported.

In the 48 hours since Monday's earthquake 35 aftershocks have been registered, local media reported, adding that around 1,700 people have been evacuated.

The earthquake hit the Osaka prefecture and southern Kyoto prefecture at around 8:00 a.m. on Monday (23:00 GMT on Sunday).

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the aftershocks might continue during this week.

According to Japanese media reports, gas supplies to over 100,000 households had been cut off as a result of the earthquake.

Media suggests that the restoration of gas supply might take up to 10 days.

The earthquake also led to a temporary breakdown in the operation of railways. Takeoff and landing of planes at Osaka's Kansai International Airport were temporarily suspended during the quake as well.