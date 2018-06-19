Maldives Rejects Reports of Visa Denial to Indians Amid Slump in Relations

New Delhi (Sputnik) – The Maldives Immigration authorities have denied the reports that nearly 2,000 Indians have been either thrown out of their jobs or denied work permits by the authorities in the Maldives in the last three months, according to reports published by a section of the Indian media.
According to reports, in the ongoing construction of the Male airport, 300 Indians hired by a Singapore-based company were denied work visas by the Maldives Immigration Department.
Excl: Hundreds of Indians stranded as Maldives puts the squeeze on work permits, companies put out Job Ads with "Indians need not apply" rider. My story on the latest crisis in India-Maldives ties. https://t.co/Ffg54Q75zm— Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) June 14, 2018
Maldives has been issuing business visas, dependent visas and work permits to Indian nationals, says Immigration Controller Mohamed Anwar.— Little India (@littleindia) June 19, 2018
India-Maldives relations have been tense since February when the president of the Maldives declared a state of emergency which was condemned by India. India recently also voiced its concern about the sentencing of former Maldives President Abdul Gayoom and Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed calling it "denial of a free trial."
Earlier in April this year, Maldives had asked India to take back two helicopters it had gifted to the island nation.
