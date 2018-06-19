Register
    Male, the capital of Maldives

    Maldives Rejects Reports of Visa Denial to Indians Amid Slump in Relations

    Asia & Pacific
    In view of the changing political situation in Maldives, the Indian government is keeping a close eye on the developments in the island nation. The foreign ministry has asked its mission in Maldives to give a detailed report on the latest developments regarding the alleged denial of work visas to Indians.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – The Maldives Immigration authorities have denied the reports that nearly 2,000 Indians have been either thrown out of their jobs or denied work permits by the authorities in the Maldives in the last three months, according to reports published by a section of the Indian media.

    According to reports, in the ongoing construction of the Male airport, 300 Indians hired by a Singapore-based company were denied work visas by the Maldives Immigration Department.

    The Immigration Controller Mohamed Anwar has said that Maldives immigration officers do not discriminate when carrying out their duties and they will continue to grant work permits and visas to Indian nationals as per the country's regulations, according to the Edition newspaper.

    India-Maldives relations have been tense since February when the president of the Maldives declared a state of emergency which was condemned by India. India recently also voiced its concern about the sentencing of former Maldives President Abdul Gayoom and Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed calling it "denial of a free trial."

    Earlier in April this year, Maldives had asked India to take back two helicopters it had gifted to the island nation.

