Register
16:54 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kashmiri youths throw stones during clashes between protesters and Indian government forces in Srinagar on June 16, 2018

    Jammu & Kashmir Gov't Collapses as India’s Ruling Party BJP Withdraws Support

    © AFP 2018 / Tauseef MUSTAFA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced an unlikely alliance with the regional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014 after the state assembly elections resulted in an unclear mandate.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – India's ruling BJP withdrew support from the Jammu and Kashmir coalition government on Monday after it claimed that the security situation in the state has worsened beyond repair. 

     "It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir," Ram Madhav, party general secretary, told reporters.

    With the withdrawal of the BJP and the resultant collapsing of the elected government in light of a lack of a majority of seats in the state assembly, the Governor will be in charge of the state's administration until a new government is formed.

    READ MORE: India Slams Pakistan Over Executive Order for Part of Kashmir Area — Ministry

     "Keeping in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and in order to control the prevailing situation in the state, we have decided that the reins of power in the state be handed over to the Governor," Madhav added.

    Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the Pargwal area of India-Pakistan international border in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, India (File)
    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Militancy Becoming 'Cult' in Jammu and Kashmir - Former Top Cop
    The BJP's decision comes after India's Ministry of Home Affairs announced the resumption of military operations in Jammu and Kashmir as the holy Islamic month of Ramadan ended on Sunday. Since Sunday, security forces have started cordon-and-search and search-and-destroy operations in the restive state to prevent terror attacks.

    "Whatever has happened is good. People of Jammu and Kashmir will get some relief. They (BJP) ruined Kashmir and have now pulled out. A maximum number of civilians and army men died during these three years. That question does not arise (on forming an alliance with PDP)," Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior leader of the Indian National Congress, country's main opposition party said.  

    READ MORE: No More Pellet Guns in Kashmir: Forces to Use Rubber Bullets, Chili Grenades

    The Narendra Modi-led government at the center was under serious strain over its failure to tackle terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and a growing number of deaths of security personnel in the Kashmir valley. Last week, one of Kashmir's senior-most journalists Shujat Bukhari was shot dead by unknown assailants in front of his office in Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Some analysts have observed that by withdrawing support from the local government, the BJP intends to stir the Kashmir militancy and anti-Pakistan rhetoric to stir passions in the run-up to the general elections.

    READ MORE: Demand to Revoke Ceasefire After Twin Terror Attacks in Kashmir

    "Now the BJP strategy might be an all-out effort under Governor's rule to crush terror on either side of the border. After all, 2019 is not far off! In any case, a heightened Kashmir and anti-Pak rhetoric will be a useful distraction from domestic economic issues," MK Venu, senior journalist and founding editor of thewire.com said.

     

    Related:

    Expert Explains How Kashmir Situation Might Be Resolved
    Two Killed, 50 Injured in Clashes With Indian Forces in Kashmir - Reports
    Three Militants Killed, Kashmir Valley Shut Down and Braces for Violent Protests
    Kashmir Seething Again Over Alleged Civilian Deaths in Indian Army Operation
    Tags:
    Ramadan, terror attacks, alliance, support, ceasefire, withdrawal, election, Indian Home Ministry, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Jammu and Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse