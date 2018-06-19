Register
16:54 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Luo Zhaohui ‏

    Chinese Envoy Proposes Joint Action by India, China to Counter US Protectionism

    © Photo: Luo Zhaohui ‏/twitter
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Amid the ongoing trade spat between China and the US, India has moved ahead with a proposal to impose an import duty of up to 100% on a list of American products.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – Speaking at a function in New Delhi, Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui has proposed better coordination between India and China, as well as for eliminating trade pressure "against the backdrop of anti-globalization and rising protectionism" and to "explore ways to be with each other."

    READ MORE: 'Grouping of Russia, China, India, Iran to Have Lots of Internal Demand for Oil'

    India and China have imposed retaliatory barriers equal in value to US tariffs on steel and aluminum. The Trump administration in March signed an order imposing a 25% tariff on steel imports and a 10% tariff on aluminum imports, citing national security as one of the key reasons behind the move.

    Oil production.
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    India-China Join Hands to Counter OPEC’s Dominance in Asian Oil Market
    Luo Zhaohui has assured New Delhi that Beijing will import more sugar, non-basmati rice and high-quality medicines from India to reduce the trade imbalance. A new bilateral trade target has been set for $100 billion by 2022. Ambassador Luo said that China is interested in negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with India.

    "We would also like to negotiate a bilateral trade arrangement with India to expand trade relations. We may encourage economic cooperation on major projects such as new industrial parks and high-speed railway," Luo Zhaohui added.

    READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE:Protectionism, Sanctions Not Good for Global Economy — Indian Minister

    Luo said that China would love to encourage more Indian companies to participate in the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai this November.

    "Surprisingly, only four Indian companies have decided to participate in the Expo. We call for Indian government and business circles to be more active in participating," Luo said.

    India-China bilateral trade reached USD 84.44 billion in 2017, rising by 18.63% year-on-year, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs in March.

    Related:

    China's Envoy Supports India-China-Pakistan Summit for Dispute Resolution
    China's Stance on Arunachal Pradesh Has Had No Impact on India - Analyst
    Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Launches Dedicated India Fund
    Russia, India, China Coming Together Against US – Indian Professor
    Tags:
    protectionism, global trade, trade deficit, tariffs, trade, WTO, India, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse