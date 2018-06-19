Trump Exploring Tariffs on Another $200 Billion Worth of Chinese Goods

The new tariffs follow a set imposed Friday and would go into effect "if China refuses to change its practices and also if it insists on going forward with the new tariffs that it has recently announced," Trump told reporters Monday. Tariffs at a 25 percent rate, worth $50 billion, came Friday and targeted China's technology imports from the United States.
Friday, China threatened to tax natural gas and crude oil imports from the United States. China is the US' biggest buyer of crude. Then, on Saturday, China’s Commerce Ministry announced "equal scale" tariffs against US electric cars, soybeans and whiskey. The 25 percent duty will come into effect on June 25.
— Anshu Siripurapu (@AnshuSiripurapu) June 18, 2018
The tit-for-tat measures between the countries follow Trump's derision of the US' trade deficit with China, which he has cited as being in excess of $500 billion per year.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing would take "qualitative" measure against the US if Washington eventually publishes an additional list of tariffs on Chinese goods.
According to the ministry's statement published on its official website, China would take comprehensive measures to "fight back firmly".
"If the US side finally loses its mind and issue a new list, the Chinese side will be forced to take comprehensive quantitative and qualitative measures and provide a tough response," the ministry's statement read.
On Monday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo slammed China as the main violator of fair trade practices in the entire global econom.
"Everyone knows today that China is the main perpetrator," Pompeo said during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.
Pompeo said China’s "predatory economic government," implements unfair trade practices including dumping product at below market rates. The US top diplomat also said that during a meeting last week he reminded Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing’s policies hinder free competition.
All comments
Show new comments (0)