Seoul, Pyongyang Agree to Compete Together in 2018 Asian Games - Reports

During their Monday's talks in the truce village of Panmunjom, the representatives of the two Koreas also agreed to hold a friendly basketball game in Pyongyang on July 4, in line with the idea Kim voiced during the summit, the agency reported, citing the country's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The 2018 Asian Games will be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang between August 18 and September 2.
The agreement to jointly compete in the games is the most recent episode of rapprochement between the two states. In February, the teams from North and South Korea marched together during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang and competed together in women's hockey.
