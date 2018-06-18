China's Envoy Supports India-China-Pakistan Summit for Dispute Resolution

China's ambassador to India, Luo Zhaohui, has kicked up controversy in India by supporting a trilateral summit between India-China-Pakistan to solve regional issues. The Indian opposition has said that it would be best not to include a third party in the disputes and disagreements between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — China's envoy to India, Luo Zhaohui, has expressed great hope that a trilateral summit between China, India and Pakistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), could be made a regular phenomenon if all sides agree to improve regional relations.

"If China, Russia, and Mongolia can have a trilateral summit, then why can't India, China, and Pakistan?" Luo Zhaohui, Chinese ambassador to New Delhi, said while addressing a seminar on "Beyond Wuhan — How far and fast can China-India relations go?"

We need to control, manage & narrow differences through expanding cooperation. The boundary question was left over by history. We need to find a mutual acceptable solution through Special Representatives' Meeting while adopting confidence building measures. pic.twitter.com/v9cXwpAPHx — Luo Zhaohui (@China_Amb_India) June 18, 2018

Some Indian friends suggested that India, China & Pakistan may have some kind of trilateral summit on the sidelines of SCO. So, if China, Russia & Mongolia can have a trilateral summit, then why not India, China & Pakistan?: Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Ambassador to India pic.twitter.com/hxdMOTAT0d — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018

Later, responding to media queries, the Chinese ambassador said, "This is a proposal suggested by some Indian friends and I think it is a very good and constructive idea. Maybe not now, but in the future, it will be a step in the right direction to do something to realise this idea."

However, sources in the Indian government told Sputnik that "there was no official proposal, only a personal view of Chinese envoy."

My 4-point vision for future #China-#India cooperation:

Sign a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, negotiate a bilateral Free Trade Agreement, enhance connectivity and work for early harvest on boundary issues. — Luo Zhaohui (@China_Amb_India) June 18, 2018

On the other hand, India's main opposition party, the Indian National Congress (INC), condemned the statement and said that issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally.

"We hope the government of India will also condemn his statement. Our stand has been that issues between India and Pakistan be solved bilaterally," formed union minister and INC leader Manish Tiwari said.