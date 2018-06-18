2 Chinese Nationals Arrested for Consuming Liquor in India's 'No Alcohol' State

The men, identified as Chuangyong and Tiandong, were associated with the Chinese mobile phone company Oppo and had stayed at a guesthouse in Patna booked in the company's name, the police said on Monday.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Two Chinese nationals have been arrested in the eastern Indian state of Bihar for violating a liquor law imposed in the state government two years ago.

READ MORE: Chinese Nationals in India in Hot Water for Eating Prohibited Beef

"One IMFL (Indian made foreign liquor) bottle was recovered from room number 201-B in which Chuangyong was living while two liquor bottles were recovered from room number 220-B allotted to Tiandong in the guest house of Imam. The police launched a probe into how they got the liquor," Manu Maharaj, a senior police superintendent, said.

Two Chinese nationals arrested in dry Bihar for consuming liquor pic.twitter.com/OsAIyS08p4 — shubham raut (@4srfriends) June 18, 2018

The police said that a total of nine Chinese nationals were living at the guest house and that their associations with the cellphone manufacturing firm were being verified. Sources said that at least six Chinese passports were taken away by the Patna police from the guest house to investigate whether all the Chinese nationals had business visas.