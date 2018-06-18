North Korea Reportedly Possesses Up to 3,000 Nuclear-Related Facilities

TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korea has hundreds of facilities related to missile and nuclear activity, South Korean Munhwa Ilbo newspaper reported on Monday, citing an assessment carried out by US authorities, amid the US-North Korean talks on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

According to the Munhwa Ilbo daily newspaper, the US authorities have detected up to 3,000 nuclear-related facilities in North Korea, which could mean that the inspection of the sites and US-North Korean talks on denuclearization will take considerable time.

On June 12, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Singapore where they issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and eventually sanctions relief.

Earlier this year, the North Korean leader said he was ready to denuclearize and signed a corresponding agreement with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the inter-Korean summit in the truce village of Panmunjom in April. In May, North Korea, in a gesture of goodwill, blew up three test mines at the Punggye-ri nuclear site, as well as destroyed security checkpoints and other facilities.