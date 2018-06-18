North Korea Reportedly Possesses Up to 3,000 Nuclear-Related Facilities

According to the Munhwa Ilbo daily newspaper, the US authorities have detected up to 3,000 nuclear-related facilities in North Korea, which could mean that the inspection of the sites and US-North Korean talks on denuclearization will take considerable time.
READ MORE: Donald Trump Calls Female Reporter 'Obnoxious' for North Korea Questions
Earlier this year, the North Korean leader said he was ready to denuclearize and signed a corresponding agreement with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the inter-Korean summit in the truce village of Panmunjom in April. In May, North Korea, in a gesture of goodwill, blew up three test mines at the Punggye-ri nuclear site, as well as destroyed security checkpoints and other facilities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)