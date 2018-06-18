Seoul Hopes for Announcement of Formal End of Korean War in 2018

"The goal of our government is to strive for [a formal end of the war] this year," Kang said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.
Recently Moon Jae-in expressed hope that the US-North Korean high-level summit will pave the wave for an "era of complete denuclearization" and peace in the region, after Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un met on the Singaporean island of Sentosa and signed a document showing their commitment to establish new bilateral relations and build a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
All comments
Show new comments (0)