Several Killed, Dozens Injured in Earthquake in Western Japan - Reports

Earlier in the day, Japan's Meteorological Agency reported that a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit western Japan, particularly the Osaka prefecture. Soon after that the agency updated the magnitude up to 6.1.
According to the NHK broadcaster, Police in Osaka Prefecture reported 3 people dead. At least 51 people have been reported injured in four prefectures, including Osaka and Hyogo. The victims of the earthquake were reportedly two elderly men and a little girl.
地震発生時の大阪府豊中市です。 pic.twitter.com/Pjlw9F0YSv— rumachi＠1日目 東ラ-14a (@rumachi_tw) June 18, 2018
The tremor has also resulted in partial suspension of bullet train services, as well as of airport activities, the media outlet added.
The news portal reported that nuclear reactors located in the region near the territory hit by the earthquake had not been affected by the natural disaster.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is praying for souls of the people who passed away in the earthquake and expressed his sympathy to the people affected by it.
Japan is a seismically active region. In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake triggered a 46-foot tsunami that hit Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant. The accident is considered to be the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
