South Korea, US May Announce Large-Scale Military Exercises Suspension - Reports

As the dialogue with North Korea is underway, South Korean and US governments are expected to announce their decision to suspend large-scale military exercises this week, Yonhap reported, citing an anonymous government source.

Earlier, the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement that Washington and Seoul might decide next month whether to stop their joint drills to create favourable conditions for North Korea’s nuclear disarmament.

On June 12, US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Singapore where they issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on US-South Korean military drills and eventually sanctions relief.

At the end of the summit, Trump said it was inappropriate to hold "war games" while trying to negotiate a peace deal, adding that cancelling the exercises would save money and be appreciated by the North Korean leader.