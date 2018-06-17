Register
09:52 GMT +3
17 June 2018
    In a photo taken on March 15, 2016 US soldiers of the 13th and 31st Marine Expeditionary Units gather after arriving on shore during a joint military exercise with South Korea entitled 'Ssang Yong', near the southeastern port city of Pohang

    South Korea, US May Announce Large-Scale Military Exercises Suspension - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Ed Jones
    Asia & Pacific
    South Korea and the United States are expected to announce the suspension of large-scale military exercises this week, local media reported citing a government source.

    As the dialogue with North Korea is underway, South Korean and US governments are expected to announce their decision to suspend large-scale military exercises this week, Yonhap reported, citing an anonymous government source.

    Earlier, the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement that Washington and Seoul might decide next month whether to stop their joint drills to create favourable conditions for North Korea’s nuclear disarmament.

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before their bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Ex-UN Envoy: Trump-Kim Summit Was 'Spectacle', Real Work Has Still to Be Done
    On June 12, US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Singapore where they issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on US-South Korean military drills and eventually sanctions relief.

    At the end of the summit, Trump said it was inappropriate to hold "war games" while trying to negotiate a peace deal, adding that cancelling the exercises would save money and be appreciated by the North Korean leader.

