Register
03:27 GMT +316 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo taken on May 10, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a logistics supply drill near the James Shoal area on South China Sea

    Chinese Navy Runs Anti-Aircraft Drills in South China Sea After B-52 Flyby

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 60

    China’s People’s Liberation Army-Navy conducted anti-aircraft drills in the South China Sea on Friday, including shooting at dummy drone targets, following the US military’s nuclear-capable B-52 flyover earlier this month.

    Two B-52 heavy bombers flew "in the vicinity of the South China Sea," US Pacific Air Forces said June 6.

    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber arrives at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar (File)
    © REUTERS / U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Terrica Y. Jones
    ‘The Gloves Are Off’: B-52 Sets Record for Smart Bombs Dropped on Taliban

    While US Navy warships sometimes conduct "freedom of navigation" operations in the South China Sea as a way to challenge what Washington maintains are Beijing's excessive maritime claims, flying the potentially nuclear-armed B-52s over the waterway represented an "escalation," Business Insider reported Friday.

    On Friday, the PLA-Navy practiced its responses to an aerial attack on islands in the South China Sea. Chinese forces targeted three unmanned aerial vehicles flying in formation "at varying heights and directions" as part of efforts to improve the force's fighting ability, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a PLA Daily report.

    On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping "stressed building an elite maritime force to resolutely accomplish various missions entrusted by the Party and the people" while visiting a navy outpost, Xinhua reports.

    A senior US general issued a subtle warning late in May — whether intentionally or not — that the US military "has had a lot of experience in the Western Pacific, taking down small islands." China has been building on small islands in contested parts of the sea, erecting civil and military infrastructure, to the consternation of the US and Asian nations with competing claims to the areas.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited China Thursday where he "reaffirmed [the US'] deep concerns about the building and militarizing of outposts in the South China Sea," according to spokeswoman Heather Nauert. "Those actions increase tensions, complicate and escalate disputes, endanger the free flow of trade, and undermine regional stability."

    (File) An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, United States during an operational test at 12:03 a.m., PDT, in this April 26, 2017 handout photo
    © REUTERS / Michael Peterson/USAF/Handout
    China Working Toward Next-Gen Quantum Radar to Track Ballistic Missiles

    "But China is unlikely to follow what the US wants as [Beijing] is also looking to expand its military presence in the South China Sea with the hope of turning the region into an area under its military dominance," Li Mingjiang, a professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, told the SCMP.

    Related:

    Beijing Removes Missiles From South China Sea Island (PHOTOS)
    Chinese Strategic Bombers Make Debut Landing on South China Sea Isles
    US Defense Secretary Mattis Slams China for Militarising South China Sea Islands
    Chinese Navy to Hold Military Drills in South China Sea – Reports
    Barrage of F/A-18s Launch from US Navy Carrier in South China Sea (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    B-52, military drills, PLA Navy, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse