US Forces in South Korea Not Subject to Talks With North Korea - Seoul

The announcement by a senior official in South Korean president Moon Jae-in's office was made in the wake of the Pentagon's announcement that the US will suspend the military exercises with South Korea after the first-ever meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump.

The senior official said that the US military contingent presence in South Korea is not the subject to negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang as it is a matter of relations between South Koreans and Americans.

Earlier, South Korean President Moon Jae-in stated, that a change in military pressure on North Korea would be possible only if Pyongyang was to "carry out denuclearization steps sincerely."

