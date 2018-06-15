DoD Chief Mattis Discusses With S Korean Counterpart Results of Singapore Summit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis discussed with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo over the phone on Thursday the results of the Singapore summit, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis spoke with Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Song Young-moo today from the Pentagon to discuss the results of the US-North Korea summit," the release said on Thursday.

Mattis also discussed with Song implementing US President Donald Trump’s guidance to halt US-South Korean military exercises in the region.

Moreover, the US defense secretary discussed the results of the summit with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, the Defense Department said in a separate press release.

Mattis reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad defense commitments to Japan and its determination to maintain military readiness in the region, the release said.

On Tuesday, Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met during a historic summit in Singapore and committed the United States and North Korea to establishing new bilateral relations and building a lasting peace on the Korean peninsula. Trump also agreed to halt US-South Korea military exercises near the Korean peninsula, while Kim reiterated its commitment to denuclearize.