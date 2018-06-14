North Korean TV Airs Documentary on Trump-Kim Summit in Singapore - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea's state-run Central Television aired an account of their leader Kim Jong-un's trip to Singapore and his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Japanese NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the NHK, a 40-minute documentary, aired on Thursday afternoon, showed detailed coverage of Kim's journey to Singapore and his meeting with Trump. The program claimed that the Singaporeans warmly welcomed the North Korean leader and expressed their excitement over witnessing such a historic event, the media said.

On Tuesday, Trump and Kim met on the Singaporean island of Sentosa. Following a one-on-one meeting and subsequent negotiations in an expanded format, the leaders signed a document showing their commitment to establish new bilateral relations and build a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Pompeo: US Hopes for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula Within 2.5 Years

While Pyongyang reaffirmed its commitment to the "complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula," Washington reportedly provided 'security guarantees' for North Korea.

The Korean crisis began to thaw at the start of 2018 when Kim announced his decision to resume talks on denuclearization. In late April, Kim met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and agreed to jointly work on peacefully resolving long-standing bilateral tensions.