Indian Football Federation Chief Hails FIFA as Instrument of World Peace, Unity

Reacting to the opening of the FIFA World Cup in Russia on Thursday, the Indian football federation chief has hailed the game as an instrument of peace and unity.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Chief of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and former union minister Praful Patel took to Twitter on Thursday wishing for the successful conduct of FIFA World Cup in Russia saying that football has the power to connect people and to spread the message of peace and unity across nations. Patel is in Russia participating in the FIFA conclave.

The action of #FifaWorldCup2018 begins today. #football has the power to connect people. It enriches the sportsmanship & spreads the message of peace & unity through countries, players & fans around the world. So let's cheer and pledge for the betterment of football.#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/r91Qj1MnKh — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 14, 2018

In an yet another magnificent salute to the FIFA World Cup 2018, world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took on his skills to create a FIFA WC 2018 sand art at Puri beach on Wednesday that pulled a huge number of crowd.

My SandArt on #FifaWorldCup2018 with message “Ball for peace and Friendship” at Puri beach in #Odisha, India. Good Luck! to all teams for #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Z2gx0bZ4ZS — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 14, 2018

Pattnaik and his teams used six tons of sand for his creation. The artwork has attracted thousands of likes and shares on social including that by former Indian football captain Baichung Bhutia.