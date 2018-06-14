Register
14 June 2018
    Australian soldiers of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) stand guard at the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Tirin Kot, the capital of Uruzgan province, 17 February 2007.

    Australian Troops Busted With Nazi Flag in Afghanistan (PHOTO)

    © AFP 2018 / SHAH MARAI
    315

    According to the ABC, a photo, featuring Australian soldiers on a military vehicle bedecked with a Nazi flag while on patrol in Afghanistan, was taken in August 2007.

    As the image, showing an Australian vehicle sporting a flag with swastika emblazoned on it, came to light, Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull lashed out at the conduct of the personnel involved, denouncing it as “completely and utterly unacceptable.”

    READ MORE: Bad Taste?! US Store Pulls Nazi-Themed Soda After Complaints (PHOTOS)

    Based on an analysis of two separate experts, the ABC determined that the photo hadn’t been digitally altered. The media outlet later reached two defense sources, with one, who was aware of the flag being taken to Afghanistan in 2007, claiming that it was a “twisted joke,” not a symbol of Nazism. The sources have also identified the soldier who brought the flag to the country and said that the flag was flown “for a prolonged time.”

    Speaking with the ABC, Chief of Defense Vice Admiral Ray Griggs reassured that appropriate measures had immediately followed.

    “I think the important thing is the situation was dealt with quickly – the flag was removed. And, what I can say we’ve learnt subsequently, is that when the patrol returned to its base, the flag was destroyed.”

    A defense spokesperson told the ABC that the personnel involved in the incident were disciplined at the time, and steps were taken to enhance education and training for other soldiers who had witnessed the flag.

    “Defense and the ADF reject as abhorrent everything this flag represents. Neither the flag nor its use are in line with Defense values. The flag was briefly raised above an Australian Army vehicle in Afghanistan in 2007. The commander took immediate action to have the offensive flag taken down. It is totally inappropriate for any ADF vehicle or company to have a flag of this nature,” the spokesperson said.

    swastika, Nazi Flag, Nazi, Malcolm Turnbull, Australia
