Register
17:20 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Male, the capital of Maldives

    Maldives Denied 'Free Trial' to Former President, Chief Justice - New Delhi

    © Sputnik / Irina Ryapolova
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India's Ministry of External Affairs has said that former President Abdul Gayoom and Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed had been denied a "free trial" and that the development casts doubt on the Maldivian government's commitment to uphold the rule of law, thereby raising questions as to the credibility of the upcoming elections.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has expressed disappointment over the emerging political situation in the Maldives after a court pronounced prison terms for the island nation's former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed.

    READ MORE: India 'Deeply Dismayed' by Extension of State of Emergency in Maldives

    "Since the beginning of the political crisis in the Maldives, India has repeatedly urged the Government of the Maldives to allow all institutions, including the Supreme Court and the Parliament, to function in a free and independent manner, and to permit genuine political dialogue between all political parties. This has also been the demand of the international community at large. It is, therefore, with deep dismay that we learned that the former President of the Maldives, as well as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, are being sentenced to long prison terms without fair trial," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

    According to Maldivian media, former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed were handed prison terms of one year, seven months and six days by a court which found them guilty of obstructing justice.

    Male, the capital of Maldives
    © Sputnik / Irina Ryapolova
    Maldives' Growing Inclination to China a Big Challenge - Indian Navy Chief
    The Indian government has once again advised the Government of the Maldives to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by immediately releasing political prisoners including former President Gayoom and Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed for creating the necessary conditions for the participation of all political forces in the presidential elections.

    India's relations with the Maldives weakened in the aftermath of the state of emergency imposed by the Abdulla Yameen government in February this year. During the crisis, the Maldives turned down several Indian requests, including an invitation to participate in a friendly joint military exercise named "Milan" (meaning "meeting" in Hindi) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Milan is a biennial joint naval exercise of the Indian Ocean-RIM Association (IORA).  

    READ MORE: India: Revocation of Emergency in Maldives is Welcome But Concerns Remain

    Last month, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba accepted that the Maldivian government was more inclined to conduct business with China and it presented a major challenge for India. 

    However, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had asserted that the bilateral relations with the Maldives were not broken and cannot be broken. "There had been ups and downs in the past, there are (ups and downs) now also. But ties with the Maldives are not broken and cannot be broken," Sushma Swaraj said, a few days after Admiral Lanba's remark.

    Related:

    India Shouldn't Fret Over China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement
    India Asks Maldives to Free Jailed Opposition Leaders
    Exiled Maldives' Opposition Leader Asks India, US to Help Remove President
    India's Intervention in Maldives Unlikely Despite Calls From Maldives - Analysts
    Tags:
    foreign affairs, emergency, democracy, political crisis, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Sunil Lanba, Sushma Swaraj, India, China, Maldives
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse