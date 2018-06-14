Tokyo Not Mulling Summit With Pyongyang, Japan's Foreign Minister Says

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan is not looking into opportunities for direct talks with North Korea after reports of arrangements being made for a summit between their two leaders this year, its foreign minister said.

"Contacts between Japan and North Korea are being made over various channels. The prime minister’s dialogue with North Korea is not a goal per se. A summit should aim to resolve a problem. At the moment, we are not considering a high-level direct dialogue," Taro Kono said.

Japanese media reported on Thursday, citing government sources, that a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Kim Jong-un of North Korea could take place in September on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia 's Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

Earlier, US President Trump held a summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore, which resulted in signature of a final document, which included the agreement to establish new bilateral relations, as well as the decision to join efforts to "build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula." Japanese Prime Minister said that Japan supports signing of the document and considers it a step towards comprehensive resolution of different issues.