Shinzo Abe, Kim Jong-un May Meet in Vladivostok on Sidelines of EEF – Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's government is looking at the Russian port city of Vladivostok to host a meeting between its Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Kim Jong-un of North Korea, media reported.

The historic summit may take place in September on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), government sources told Japan’s Kyodo news agency. Russia invited Kim to the forum after Abe confirmed his attendance as early as last year.

READ MORE: Russia, Japan to Sign 40 Deals at Eastern Economic Forum

The EEF serves as a platform for the discussion of key issues in the world economy, regional integration, industrial and technological development. Previous year, the event included business dialogues with delegations from China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This year, the forum will take place on September 11-13.

© AFP 2018 / POOL / Kim Hong-Ji Japan Concerned About Trump's Plans to Stop Joint Drills With Seoul

Recently, Japanese Prime Minister said that Japan supports the signing of a document after the North Korea-US summit, and considers it a step towards comprehensive resolution of different issues.

Earlier, Trump held a historic meeting with Kim Jong-un in Singapore. After the summit, the sides signed a final document, which included the agreement to establish new bilateral relations, as well as the decision to join efforts to "build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula."