Japanese Parliament Approves New Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership

The lower chamber of the Japanese parliament already approved the agreement in May.
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership was signed in March after the United States' withdrawal. The new version of the agreement introduced changes in intellectual property rights, but left clauses on trade access, investment and state procurement unchanged.
The original TPP agreement was signed in 2016 and included Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United States and Vietnam.
